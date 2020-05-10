Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction FC Dynamo Brest vs FC Dinamo Minsk Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match DYB vs DIN at Stadyen DASK Brestski: Some much-needed footballing action continues in the Belarus Premier League 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe. In one of the most-awaited clashes of Belarus Premier League 2020, defending champions FC Dynamo Brest will take on FC Dinamo Minsk at the Stadyen DASK Brestski on Sunday evening. The Belarus Premier League match will start at 10.30 PM (IST). The reigning champions have not started the season emphatically as they find themselves lying at the 11th spot with only 10 points in their kitty. Dynamo Brest have three wins a draw and three defeats so far that and will be eager to pull up their socks if they are to retain their title this season. As for Dinamo Minsk, they've been struggling as well in the ongoing campaign and are 13th in the league with nine points on board. A win for either side in the upcoming fixture could propel them into the top five. The live TV or online broadcast of the Belarus Premier League football game is not available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Belarus Premier League match between FC Dynamo Brest and FC Dinamo Minsk will start at 10.30 PM IST.

Venue: Stadyen DASK Brestski

My Dream11 Team

GK: M Plotnikov

DEF: G Kiki, O Veretilo, D Dinga, K Brucic

MID: O Noyok, P Savitskiy, V Klimovic

ST: A Milevskkyi, I Bakhar (VC), E Shikavka (C)

DYB vs DIN Likely Playing XIs

FC Dinamo Minsk: Maksim Plotnikov, Alexei Rios, Maksim Shvetsov, Dominik Dinga, Artem Sukhotsky, Karlo Bručic, Marko Pavlovski, Edgar Olekhnovich, Evgeni Shikavka, Vladislav Klimovich, Ivan Bakhar.

FC Dynamo Brest: Sergey Ignatovich, Oleg Veretilo, Aleksandr Pavlovets, Gabi Kiki, Maksim Vitus, Sergei Kislyak, Pavel Savitskiy, Artem Milevsky, Elis Bakaj, Mikhail Gordejchuk, Oleksandr Noyok.

DYB vs DIN SQUADS

FC Dynamo Brest: Pavel Pavlyuchenko, Sergey Ignatovich, Gabi Kiki, Aleksandr Pavlovets, Kirill Pechenin, Oleg Veretilo, Yevhen Khacheridi, Denis Duarte, Georgios Katsikas, Maksim Vitus, Pavel Savitskiy, Mikhail Gordejchuk, Oleksandr Noyok, Sergey Krivets, Sergey Kislyak, Artem Bykov, Roman Yuzepchuk, Elis Bakaj, Artem Milevskyi, Denis Laptev, Evgeni Shevchenko, Vsevolod Sadovskiy.

FC Dinamo Minsk: Vladislav Klimovich, Kirill Vergeychik, Danilo, Ivan Bakhar, Evgeni Shikavka, Marko Pavlovski, Dmytro Bilonog, Nikita Demchenko, Dmitri Borodin, Vladislav Lozhkin, Edgar Olekhnovich, Dominik Dinga, Karlo Bručić, Artem Sukhotsky, Alexei Rios, Maksim Shvetsov, Miha Goropevšek, Igor Shitov, Mikhail Kozlov, Aleksandr Chizh, Nikita Khalimonchik, Kirill Rodionov, Maksim Plotnikov, Konstantin Rudenok.

