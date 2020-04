Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Dynamo Brest vs Shakhtyor Soligorsk Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match DYB vs SHSO at Stadyen DASK Brestski: In one of the most-anticipated matches of Belarus Premier League 2020, Dynamo Brest will take on Shakhtyor Soligorsk at the Stadyen DASK Brestski. The match between Dynamo Brest and Shakhtyor Soligorsk will kick-start at 10PM (IST) on April 8. In the quarterfinals, Dynamo Brest managed to get the better of Isloch Minsk to book a place in the last four. Brest won (1-0) on aggregate against Minsk.

Meanwhile, Shakhtyor Soligorsk won 3-0 against Zhodino in the last eight encounter to advance into the semis of the Belarus Premier League 2020. In a tie of extremely fine margins, what favours the home side is their ability to string together meaningful attacking displays.

Kick-Off Time: The Belarus Premier League 2020 match between Dynamo Brest and Shakhtyor Soligorsk will start at 9.30 PM IST.

Venue: Stadyen DASK Brestski

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: A Gutor

Defenders: G Kiki, I Burko (C), S Politevich (VC), S Balanovich

Midfielders: P Savitskiy, O Noyok, D Padstrelaw, Y Kendysh

Forwards: A Mileyski, D Bodul

DYB vs SHSO Probable Playing XIs

Dynamo Brest: Pavel Pavlyuchenko (GK); Aleksandr Pavlovets, Oleg Veretilo, Maksim Vitus, Kirill Pechenin, Oleksandr Noyok, Sergey Kislyak, Sergey Krivets, Mikhail Gordejchuk, Pavel Savitskiy, Artem Milevskyi.

Shakhtyor Soligorsk: Aleksandr Gutor (GK), Igor Burko, Ruslan Khadarkevich, Sergey Politevich, Julius Szoke, Giorgi Diasamidze, Sergey Balanovich, Yuri Kendysh, Dzmitry Padstrelaw, Darko Bodul, Tin Vukmanic.

DYB vs SHSO SQUADS

Dynamo Brest: Pavel Pavlyuchenko, Sergey Ignatovich, Gabi Kiki, Aleksandr Pavlovets, Kirill Pechenin, Oleg Veretilo, Yevhen Khacheridi, Denis Duarte, Georgios Katsikas, Maksim Vitus, Pavel Savitskiy, Mikhail Gordejchuk, Oleksandr Noyok, Sergey Krivets, Sergey Kislyak, Atrem Bykov, Roman Yuzepchuk, Elis Bakaj, Artem Milevskyi, Denis Laptev, Evgeni Shevchenko, Vsevolod Sadovskiy.

Shakhtyor Soligorsk: Aleksandr Gutor, Padel Chesnovskiy, Sergey Politevich, Nikola Antic, Zarija Lambulic, Ruslan Khadarkevich, Sergey Matvejchik, Roman Vegunov, Igor Burok, Aleksandr Sachivko, Azdren LLullaku, Aleksandr Selyava, Serger Balanovich, Giorgi Diasamidze, Igor Ivanovic, Yuri Kendysh, Julius Szoke, Lasha Shindagoridze, Darko Bodul, Dmitri Podstrelov, Vitali Lishkovich, Tin Vukmanic.Svirski, Denis Scherbitski.

