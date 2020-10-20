Dream11 Team Prediction

DYK vs JUV UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Dynamo Kiev vs Juventus Match at Kiev Olympic Stadium 8:25 PM IST October 20:

Juventus will lock horns with Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League fixture on Tuesday and it is set to be a cracker as fans would have their eyes on Cristiano Ronaldo – who is making a comeback after contracting the coronavirus.

The official TV broadcast of UEFA Europa League 2019-20 will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match between Dynamo Kiev vs Juventus will start at 8:25 PM IST – October 20.

Venue: Kiev Olympic Stadium

DYK vs JUV My Dream11 Team

Wojciech Szczesny, Illia Zabarnyi, Sandro, Cuadrado, Shaparenko, Buyalskiy, Garmash, Ramsay, Supryaga, Dybala, Ronaldo

Likely 11

Dynamo Kiev: Georgi Bushchan, Mykyta Burda, Oleksandr Syrota, Tomasz Kedziora, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Volodymyr Shepelyev, Mykola Shaparenko, Denys Garmash, Carlos De Pena, Viktor Tsygankov, Vladyslav Supryaga

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Mattia De Sciglio, Juan Cuadrado, Miralem Pjanic, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo,Federico Bernardeschi

SQUADS

Dynamo Kiev (DYK): Ruslan Neshcheret, Georgi Bushchan, Denis Boyko, Mykyta Burda, Denys Popov, Artem Shabanov, Oleksandr Syrota, Illia Zabarnyi, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Roman Vantukh, Oleksandr Karavayev, Tomasz Kedziora, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Volodymyr Shepelyev, Vitaliy Buyalskiy, Mykola Shaparenko, Oleksandr Andrievsky, Bogdan Lyednyev, Denys Garmash, Benjamin Verbic, Carlos De Pena, Mikkel Duelund, Viktor Tsygankov, Heorhii Tsitaishvili, Vladyslav Supryaga, Fran Sol, Gerson Rodrigues, Nazariy Rusyn

Juventus (JUV): Gianluigi Buffon, Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio, Alex Sandro, Daniele Rugani, Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Luca Coccolo, Pietro Beruatto, Merih Demiral, Wesley Andrade, Miralem Pjanic, Juan Cuadrado, Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Douglas-Costa, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Bernardeschi, Daouda Peeters, Rodrigo Bentancur, Simone Muratore, Gonzalo Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Marco Olivieri, Giacomo Vrioni, Luca Zanimacchia

