Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dynamo Moscow vs Zenit St Petersburg Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Russian Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match DYM vs ZEN at Lev Yashin Stadium: In another exciting clash of Russian Premier League fixture on Wednesday, Dynamo Moscow will take on table-toppers Zenit St Petersburg at the Lev Yashin Stadium – August 26 in India. The Russian Premier League DYM vs ZEN match will kick-start at 11.15 PM IST. There was a notable sense of optimism and hope within Dynamo Moscow's ranks at the start of the season, and they proved why in a confident and efficient 2-0 win over Ural back at the start of August. In their last game, the schedule caught up to them as they were beaten 2-0 by Arsenal Tula. After winning both the Russian Cup and the Russian Super Cup, Zenit St. Petersburg took their winning form into the new campaign with a professional display of 2-0 over Rotor. They proceeded to beat Rostov 2-0 with ten men, and then against CSKA Moscow, they kept their cool and managed to edge out a nice 2-1 win. In their latest game came against FC Tambov, Zenit players kept their sheet clean with another enthralling 4-1 win.

Kick-Off Time: The Russian Premier League match between Dynamo Moscow and Zenit St Petersburg will start at 11.15 PM IST – August 26 in India.

Venue: Lev Yashin Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – A Shunin

Defenders – D Skopintsev, D Lovren, V Karavaev

Midfielders – C Kabore, D Fomin, S Szymanski, Malcolm, S Driussi

Forwards – A Dzyuba (VC), S Azmoun (C)

DYM vs ZEN Predicted Playing XIs

Dynamo Moscow: Anton Shunin, Vladimir Rykov, Ivan Ordets, Gregory Morozov, Dmitri Skopintsev, Roman Neustadter, Artur Yusupov, Joaozinho, Maximilian Philipp, Nikolai Komlichenko, Sylvester Igboun.

Zenit St Petersburg: Alexdaner Vasyutin, Andrey Lunyov, Mikhail Kerzhakov, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Danila Prokhin, Denis Terentjev, Daniil Krugovoy, Douglas Santos, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Yuri Zhirkov, Dejan Lovren.

DYM vs ZEN SQUADS

Dynamo Moscow (DYM): Anton Shunin, David Sangare, Igor Leshchuk, Bogdan Zorin, Dmitri Skopintsev, Gregory Morozov, Ivan Ordets, Roman Evgeniev, Sergey Parshivlyuk, Toni Sunjic, Vladimir Rykov, Zaurbek Pliev, Anton Sosnin, Artur Yusupov, Charles Kabore, Igor Shkolnik, Maksim Danilin, Joaozinho, Kirill Panchenko, Konstantin Rausch, Oscar Hiljemark, Roman Neustadter, Sebastian Szymanski, Vladimir Moskvichev, Vladislav Karapuzov, Vyacheslav Grulev, Clinton N’Jie, Maximilian Philipp, Nikolai Komlichenko, Sylvester Igboun.

Zenit St Petersburg (ZEN): Alexander Vasyutin, Andrey Lunyov, Mikhail Kerzhakov, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Danila Prokhin, Denis Terentjev, Daniil Krugovoy, Douglas Santos, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Yuri Zhirkov, Dejan Lovren, Danill Shamkin, Leon Musaev, Magomed Ozdoev, Daler Kuzyayev, Aleksandr Erokhin, Wilmar Barrios, Andrei Mostovoy, Alexey-Sutormin, Malcolm, Emiliano Rigoni, Sardar Azmoun, Sebastian Driussi, Artem Dzyuba.

