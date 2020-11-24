Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Live Streaming

A Lionel Messi-less Barcelona will lock horns with Dynamo Kyiv in a Group G UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday. Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has revealed that Messi has been rested for the match. The Camp Nou side are the table-toppers currently, while their opponents are placed third in the group.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona live football match online in India.

Where and when is the Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match will be played on November 25, 2020, at NSC Olimpiyskiy.

What time does the Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 01:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League live match will be telecasted on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD in India.

How and where to watch online Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League live streaming?

The Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League final live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Predicted Starting XIs

Dynamo Kyiv: Bushchan; Kedziora, Zabarnyi, Mykolenko, Karavaev; Shepelev, Harmash; Shaparenko, Buyalskyi, De Pena; Supriaha

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Mingueza, Lenglet, Alba; Pjanic, Alena; Pedri, Coutinho, Dembele; Griezmann