EA Sport, the gaming company and FIFA have come together to launch a Stay and Play initiative targetted at generating funds for donation towards the COVID-19 pandemic. The Stay and Play Cup is a knockout tournament involving 20 of the most famous and historic clubs in Europe, played in FIFA 20, the latest edition of the football game. Also Read - AIFF President Praful Patel Confirms Talks of Rescheduling FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

EA (Electronic Arts), the developer of the FIFA franchise across PlayStation, Xbox and PC, is pledging $1million for the Covid-19 relief effort, and announced the following in a statement: “Like you, we miss football. While we wait with you for its return, we’ve been inspired by the ways you continue to play together and help your teammates. Also Read - FIFA Select Mohun Bagan, East Bengal For Fitness Campaign

“In a time where we need to stay physically apart, we know the role that games are playing for millions of people around the world in helping us to stay connected, entertained, and safe, and in helping others as we stay home to save lives. Also Read - Ronaldo a Machine, Messi Plain Genius: Brazilian Legend Kaka

Professional footballers from 20 of Europe’s most historic clubs will compete to be crowned the Stay and Play champion. Each team’s player will be announced in the build-up to the tournament, which will be revealed on EA SPORTS FIFA’s Twitter handle.

The Stay and Play Cup is a single elimination knockout tournament. Each match will be a one leg 1v1 match with 85-rated squads, with the winner advancing to the next round and the loser being knocked out of the tournament. In the event of a draw after 90 minutes, games will be decided by extra time and penalties. It will start on April 15th at 9am PT/5pm UK/6pm CEST and will take place over five days, culminating in the final on April 19th.

As part of the tournament, EA will donate US$1M to Global Giving’s Coronavirus Relief Fund. The tournament will also feature ways for fans and viewers to donate and support the ongoing global relief efforts to help tackle and stop the spread of COVID-19.