EAC vs CT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips SA T20 League Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Match 9: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20I Match at St George’s Park, Gqeberha, 9 PM IST January 16, Monday

EAC vs CT Dream11 Prediction

Date and Time: 16th January 2023, 9 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Gqeberha

LIVE Streaming: Fancode

EAC vs CT Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs (c)

All-rounders: JJ Smuts, Sam Curran, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan (vc), Ottneil Baartman

EAC vs CT Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Jordan Cox (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Marques Ackermann, Sisanda Magala, Marco Jansen, James Fuller, Ottneil Baartman and Mason Crane.

MI Cape Town: Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Sam Curran, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Delano Potgieter, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer and Olly Stone/Odean Smith.