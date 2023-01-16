Top Recommended Stories
EAC vs CT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips SA T20 League Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Match 9: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20I Match at St George's Park, Gqeberha, 9 PM IST January 16, Monday.
Date and Time: 16th January 2023, 9 PM IST
Venue: St George’s Park, Gqeberha
LIVE Streaming: Fancode
EAC vs CT Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Ryan Rickelton
Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs (c)
All-rounders: JJ Smuts, Sam Curran, Marco Jansen
Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan (vc), Ottneil Baartman
EAC vs CT Probable Playing XIs
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Jordan Cox (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Marques Ackermann, Sisanda Magala, Marco Jansen, James Fuller, Ottneil Baartman and Mason Crane.
MI Cape Town: Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Sam Curran, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Delano Potgieter, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer and Olly Stone/Odean Smith.
