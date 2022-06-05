EAG vs AVE Dream11 Team Prediction, BYJU’s Pondicherry T10 Fantasy Hints

EAG vs AVE Dream11 Team Prediction, BYJU's Pondicherry T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Eagles vs Avengers, Playing 11s For Today's Match Puducherry Siechem Ground, 2 PM IST June 5 Sunday

Here is the BYJU’s Pondicherry T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and EAG vs AVE Dream11 Team Prediction, EAG vs AVE Fantasy Cricket Prediction, EAG vs AVE Playing 11s BYJU’s Pondicherry T10 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Eagles vs Avengers, Fantasy Playing Tips – ,BYJU’s Pondicherry T10.

TOSS – The BYJU’s Pondicherry T10 toss between Eagles and Avengers will take place at 1.30 PM IST

Time – June 5, 2 PM IST



Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground.

EAG vs AVE My Dream 11 Team

R Ayyanar, K Aravind , Akash Anand Kargave , J Karthikeyan, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, S Jasvanth, A Govindaraajan, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Kashyap Prudvi, T A Abeesh, Naarayanan KR

Captain: K Aravind Vice Captain: S Jasvanth

EAG vs AVE Probable XI

Eagles: Govindaranjan AS©, S Sanjay Sudhaakar, Akash P, Sivamurugan M, Ashith Rajiv, Ayyanar R(wk), Madan Kumar K, Mathan M, Saie Sharan Y, Jasvanth S, Abeesh T A

Avengers: Marimuthu Vikneshwaran©, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Aravind Kothandapani, Akash Kargave, Pravin R(wk), Kashyap Prudvi, Sanjay Kansal, Thennavan N, Vengadeshwaran N, Gowdhaman P, Malladi Subrahmanyam.

