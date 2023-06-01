Home

EAG vs AVE Dream11 Team Prediction, Siechem Pondicherry T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Eagles vs Avengers, Playing 11s For Today's Match CAP Ground 3, Puducherry, India 2 PM IST June 1, Thursday

EAG vs AVE Dream11 Team Prediction, Siechem Pondicherry T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Eagles vs Avengers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match CAP Ground 3, Puducherry, India 2 PM IST June 1, Thursday

Here is the Siechem Pondicherry T10 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and EAG vs AVE Dream11 Team Prediction, EAG vs AVE Fantasy Cricket Prediction, EAG vs AVE Playing 11s Siechem Pondicherry T10 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Eagles vs Avengers, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS Siechem Pondicherry T10 Series.

EAG vs AVE Dream11 Team Prediction, Siechem Pondicherry T10: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The Siechem Pondicherry T10 Series match toss between Eagles and Avengers will take place at 1 PM IST

TOSS – The Siechem Pondicherry T10 Series match toss between Eagles and Avengers will take place at 1 PM IST

Time – June 1, Thursday.

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Puducherry, India.

EAG vs AVE Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Pravin R, Mohan Doss R

Batsmen: S Sanjay Sudhaakar, Thamizhazha (C)

All-Rounders: Thennavan N, Lawrence Jawaharraj, M Krishanamu, H Prasad (VC)

Bowlers: Mathan M, P Saraswat, T Prathapra

EAG vs AVE Probable Playing XIs

Eagles: V Govindh, Sathish S, Ram Prasath, Madhankumar Krishnamurthy, Thamizhazhagan R, S Sanjay Sudhaakar, Dhandapani Balasubramaniam, R Ayyanar(C), Karan Kannan, M Mathan, Shushruth VS

Avengers: R Pravin, J Karthikeyan(C), N Thennavan, Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma, Vignesh E, Hari Prasad A, Ameer Zeeshan N, Abhishek Murugan, Mohan Doss R(wk), Kabilan Subramani, Lawrence Jawaharraj

Squads:

Eagles Squad: Akash P, S Ram Prasath, S Sanjay Sudhaakar, Saie Sharan Y, Sathish S, Sivamurugan M, Govindaranjan AS, Jasvanth S, Kumar Pazhani, Mathan M, Rajasekar Reddy, Ayyanar R (Wk), Sivanth Raj (Wk), Abeesh T A, Ashith Rajiv, Madan Kumar K, Naarayanan KR, Rohan Suresh, Shushruth VS

Avengers Squad: Akash Kargave, Aravind Kothandapani, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Thennavan N, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran (c), Safwan Bin Zubair, Sanjay Kansal, SB Safin Barzani, Mohan Doss R (Wk), Pravin R (Wk), Bharat Sharma, Gowdhaman P, Kashyap Prudvi, Malladi Subrahmanyam, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Vengadeshwaran N, Vignesh E

