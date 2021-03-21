EAG vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Kodak Kerala T20

KCA Eagles vs KCA Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak Kerala T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's EAG vs PAN at Sanathana Dharma College Ground: In the match no.30 of Kodak Kerala T20 tournament, KCA Panthers will take on KCA Eagles at the Sanathana Dharma College Ground on Sunday. The Kodak Kerala T20 EAG vs PAN match will start at 2 PM IST – March 21. Eagles are still in contention to book their semifinal slot in the ongoing Kodak Kerala T20 competition. They need to win this match against Panthers to get four wins in their bag. Meanwhile, KCA Panthers are at the second spot on the points table after winning five out of seven matches. They have been really impressive so far. However, their chances of getting into the finals are almost fixed but they won't take any risk and will come to win this match. They will start as favourites for this match against the Eagles. The live TV telecast and online live streaming of the Kodak Kerala T20 match will not be available.

TOSS: The Kodak Kerala T20 toss between KCA Panthers and KCA Eagles will take place at 1.30 PM IST.

Time: 2 PM – India Standard Time.

Venue: Sanathana Dharma College Ground, Kerala.

EAG vs PAN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sachin Suresh

Batters – Ashiq Ali, Sanju Sanjeev, Ashwin Anand

All-Rounders – Jose Perayil, Rabin Krishnan, Rakesh K-J

Bowlers – Monukrishna, K. Jiyas, Sharafudheen, KC Akshay

EAG vs PAN Probable Playing XIs

KCA Eagles: Ashwin Anand, Azharuddeen, Karimuttathu Rakesh, KC Akshay, Basil Mathew, Shiv Ganesh, Basil NP, Rabin Krishnan, Subin S, Akhil M S, Monukrishna K P.

KCA Panthers: Sachin Mohan, Vinoop Manoharan, Basil Thampi, Akshay Chandran, Rohan Kunnummal, Adhidev J, Sanju Sanjeev, Shoun Roger, Akhin Sathar, Kiran Sagar, Anand Joseph.

KCA Eagles (EAG) – Key Players

Ashwin Anand

Azharuddeen

Karimuttathu Rakesh

KC Akshay

Basil Mathew

KCA Panthers (PAN) – Key Players

Sachin Mohan

Vinoop Manoharan

Basil Thampi

Akshay Chandran

Rohan Kunnummal

EAG vs PAN Squads

KCA Eagles: Ananthakrishnan, Subin S, Ashwin Anand, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Akhil M S, Rabin Krishnan, Sharafudheen, Gireesh P G, Abhishek Nair, Sreehari S Nair, KC Akshay, Shiv Ganesh, Rohan Prem, Aditya Krishnan, N.P. Basil, Basil Mathew.

KCA Panthers: Adhidev J, Sachin Mohan, Shoun Roger, Sanju Sanjeev, KS Aarvind, Sachin Suresh, Prasoon Prasad, Monu Krishna, KK Jiyas, Jose Perayil, Nikhil Babu, Subin Suresh, Shaun Roger, Akhin Sathar, Anand Joseph, A K Sanjeev, K Sagar Mohan.

