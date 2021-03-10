EAG vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Kodak Kerala T20

KCA Eagles vs KCA Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak Kerala T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's EAG vs PAN at Sanathana Dharma College Ground: In the match no.11 of Kodak Kerala T20 tournament, KCA Panthers will take on KCA Eagles at the Sanathana Dharma College Ground on Thursday. The Kodak Kerala T20 EAG vs PAN match will start at 10 AM IST – March 11. KCA Eagles are placed at the fifth spot on the Kerala T20 points table, having won only one out of three matches. This match is very important for them if they want to make a place in the finals. On the other hand, KCA Panthers are one of the top teams in the tournament so far. They have won all of their three matches and are looking in dominant form. The live TV telecast and online live streaming of Kodak Kerala T20 match will not be available.

TOSS: The Kodak Kerala T20 toss between KCA Panthers and KCA Eagles will take place at 9.30 AM IST.

Time: 10 AM IST

Venue: Sanathana Dharma College Ground.

EAG vs PAN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Subin S, Sachin Suresh

Batters – Sachin Mohan, Shoun Roger, Sanju Sanjeev (C), Ashwin Anand

All-Rounders – Jose Perayil, Karimuttathu Rakesh

Bowlers – KK Jiyas, Sharafudheen, KC Akshay (VC)

EAG vs PAN Probable Playing XIs

KCA Eagles: Ananthakrishnan, Subin S, Ashwin Anand, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Akhil M S, Rabin Krishnan, Sharafudheen, Gireesh P G, Abhishek Nair, Sreehari S Nair, KC Akshay.

KCA Panthers: Adhidev J, Sachin Mohan, Shoun Roger, Sanju Sanjeev, KS Arvind, Sachin Suresh, Prasoon Prasad, Monu Krishna, KK Jiyas, Jose Perayil, Nikhil Babu.

EAG vs PAN Squads

KCA Eagles: Ananthakrishnan, Subin S, Ashwin Anand, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Akhil M S, Rabin Krishnan, Sharafudheen, Gireesh P G, Abhishek Nair, Sreehari S Nair, KC Akshay, Shiv Ganesh, Rohan Prem, Aditya Krishnan, N.P. Basil, Basil Mathew.

KCA Panthers: Adhidev J, Sachin Mohan, Shoun Roger, Sanju Sanjeev, KS Aarvind, Sachin Suresh, Prasoon Prasad, Monu Krishna, KK Jiyas, Jose Perayil, Nikhil Babu, Subin Suresh, Shaun Roger, Akhin Sathar, Anand Joseph, A K Sanjeev, K Sagar Mohan.

