EAG vs ROY Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 KCA President Cup T20 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – KCA Eagles vs KCA Royals, Playing 11s For Today's Match Sanatana Dharma, Alappuzha 1.30 PM IST September 27, Tuesday. Here is the Dream11 KCA President Cup T20 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and EAG vs ROY Dream11 Team Prediction, EAG vs ROY Fantasy Cricket Prediction, EAG vs ROY Playing 11s Dream11 KCA President Cup T20 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction KCA Eagles vs KCA Royals, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 KCA President Cup T20 2022 Series.

TOSS – The KCA President Cup T20 2022 match toss between EAG and ROY will take place at 1 PM IST

Time – September 27, 1.30 PM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

EAG vs ROY Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rahul P(VC)

Batters: Sachin Baby, Abhiram CH, Sanjay Raj

All-rounders: Ameersha SN(C), Akhil MS, Mohit Shibu, Athul Raveendran

Bowlers: Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Vaishak Chandran, Gokul Gopinath.

EAG vs ROY Probable Playing XI

KCA Eagles: Athul Raveendran, Fazil Fanoos, Krishna Prasad, Mhd Kaif (wk), Sachin Baby (c), Vaishak Chandran, Rahul P, Arjun AK, Abhiram CH, Adithya Vinod, Akhil KG, KM Asif, Aswanth S Sanker, Rohan Nair, Nipun Babu.

KCA Royals: Akhil MS, Albin Alias, Amal Ramesh, Sachin Suresh (wk), Salman Nizar (c), Sanjay Raj, Ameersha SN, Pallam Anfal, Mohit Shibu, Gokul Gopinath, Aditya Mohan, Ibnul Afthab, Anuraj J S, Vignesh Puthur, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan.