EAG vs ROY Dream11 Team Prediction

KCA Eagles vs KCA Royals Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak Presidents Cup T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s EAG vs ROY at Sanathana Dharma College Ground: In the fourteenth match of the ongoing Presidents Cup T20 tournament, KCA Eagles will lock horns with KCA Royals. KCA Eagles vs KCA Royals Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak Presidents Cup T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of EAG vs ROY, Kodak Presidents Cup T20, KCA Eagles Dream11 Team Player List, KCA Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips KCA Eagles vs KCA Royals T20, Online Cricket Tips EAG vs ROY T20, Online Cricket Tips KCA Eagles vs KCA Royals Kodak Presidents Cup T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Kodak Presidents Cup T20. Also Read - CAT vs RAS Dream11 Team Suggestions And Predictions ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI For Catalunya Tigers vs Raval Sporting Semifinal 1 at Montjuic Olympic Ground 1:00 PM IST March 12 Friday

TOSS: The Kodak Presidents Cup T20 toss between KCA Eagles and KCA Royals will take place at 1:30 PM IST, March 12, 2021. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs England 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's England Tour of India T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7 PM IST March 12 Friday

Time: 2:00 PM IST Also Read - IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Tips India Women vs South Africa Women 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODI Match at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow 9 AM IST March 12 Friday

Venue: Sanathana Dharma College Ground.

EAG vs ROY My Dream11 Team

Sreeraj J R (captaon), Ashwin Anand (vice-captain), Vinhnu Raj, Subin S, Krishna Prasad, Jafar Jamal, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Rabin Krishnan, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Sharafudheen, KC Akshay

EAG vs ROY Full Squads

KCA Eagles: Gireesh P G, Abhishek Nair, Sreehari S Nair, KC Akshay, Shiv Ganesh, Rohan Prem, Aditya Krishnan, N.P. Basil, Basil Mathew, Ananthakrishnan, Subin S, Ashwin Anand, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Akhil M S, Rabin Krishnan, Sharafudheen

KCA Royals: Sreeraj J R, Shahansha, Abhi Biju, Alvin VJ, M. Ajnas, Abhishek J Nair, Jafar Jamal, R Chandran, M Arun, Jafar Jamal, Vinhnu Raj, Atul Diamond, Albin Alas, Krishna Prasad, Harikrishan KN, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan

EAG vs ROY Probable XIs

KCA Eagles: Ashwin Anand, Subin S, Shiv Ganesh, Akhil M S, J. Ananthakrishnan, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Aditya Krishnan, Asif Salam, Sharafudheen, KC Akshay, Rabin Krishnan

KCA Royals: Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Jafar Jamal, Vishnu Raj, Abhishek Nair, Albin Alias, Krishna Prasad, Sreeraj J R, Harikrishnan KN, Jubin N K, Atul Diamond, Abi Biju

Check Dream11 Prediction/ EAG Dream11 Team/ ROY Dream11 Team/ KCA Eagles Dream11 Player List/ KCA Royals Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Kodak Presidents Cup T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.