EAG vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction

KCA Eagles vs KCA Tuskers Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak Presidents Cup T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's EAG vs TUS at Sanathana Dharma College Ground: In the eighteenth match of the ongoing Presidents Cup 2021, KCA Eagles will take the field against KCA Royals today. KCA Eagles vs KCA Tuskers Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak Presidents Cup T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of EAG vs TUS, Kodak Presidents Cup T20, KCA Eagles Dream11 Team Player List, KCA Tuskers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips KCA Eagles vs KCA Tuskers T20, Online Cricket Tips EAG vs TUS T20, Online Cricket Tips KCA Eagles vs KCA Tuskers Kodak Presidents Cup T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Kodak Presidents Cup T20.

TOSS: The Kodak Presidents Cup T20 toss between KCA Eagles and KCA Tuskers will take place at 1:30 PM IST, March 15, 2021.

Time: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Sanathana Dharma College Ground.

EAG vs TUS My Dream11 Team

Ashwin Anand (captain), Joffin Jose (vice-captain), Nikhil T, Subin S, Anand Krishnan, Anuj Jotin, J. Ananthakrishnan, Sharafudheen, KC Akshay, Ahmed Farzeen, Afrad Reshab

EAG vs TUS Full Squads

KCA Eagles: Gireesh P G, Abhishek Nair, Sreehari S Nair, KC Akshay, Shiv Ganesh, Rohan Prem, Aditya Krishnan, N.P. Basil, Basil Mathew, Ananthakrishnan, Subin S, Ashwin Anand, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Akhil M S, Rabin Krishnan, Sharafudheen

KCA Tuskers: Vaisakh Chandran, Vishnu P Kumar, Mohit Shibu, Karaparambil Monish, MD Nidheesh, Ahmed Farzeen, Nikhil-T, K Sreenath and Afrad Reshab, Vathsal Govind, Anand Krishnan, Joffin Jose, Arjun Aji, Vishnu Vinod, Anuj Jotin, Neeraj Kumar-I, Sreeroop MP

EAG vs TUS Probable XIs

KCA Eagles: Ashwin Anand, Subin S, Shiv Ganesh, Akhil M S, J. Ananthakrishnan, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Aditya Krishnan, Asif Salam, Sharafudheen, KC Akshay, Rabin Krishnan

KCA Tuskers: Anand Krishnan, Joffin Jose, Anuj Jotin, Neeraj Kumar-I, Vaisakh Chandran, Vishnu P Kumar, Karaparambil Monish, Ahmed Farzeen, Nikhil-T, K Sreenath, Afrad Reshab

