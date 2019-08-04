East Bengal defeated Army Red 2-0 in the second match of the 129th Durand Cup at their club ground here on Saturday. The match remained goalless for most of the time before Jaime Santos Colado finally broke the deadlock by curling in a free-kick in the 85th minute.

While East Bengal looked a little slippery in the defense, Army Red could not capitalise on the chances that came their way. In the 24th minute, Army Red’s Sushil Shah received a yellow card and just after three minutes, Alwin was shown another.

A few seconds before half-time, Zothanpuia received the third yellow card for the Reds after a heavy tackle on Brandon Vanlalremdika. The nail in the coffin came when Army Red’s goalkeeper Muhammed Shanoos was shown a red card for trying to stop Bidyasagar Singh.

Incidentally, Bidyasagar Singh, who came in as a substitute, scored the second goal for East Bengal in stoppage time.