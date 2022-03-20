Nadia: Indian football and Bengal Maidan had to go through a rough Saturday when 25-year old footballer Debojyoti Ghosh passed away due to heart attack.Also Read - ISL Final 2022: Adrian Luna to Bart Ogbeche- Players to Watch Out For in Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC Match

Ghosh was featuring in a football tournament match between Nababdwip Sevak Samity and Krishnanagar Central at Dhubulia Belpukur Ground. It has been learned during the match, Debojyoti was hit by the ball in the chest and fell to the ground unconscious. He was then rushed to a local hospital after he started vomitting. He was then later taken to Krishnanagar Shakrigarh hospital as per doctor advise. He was pronounced dead on reaching the hospital.

Debojyoti hailed from a poor family and was the sole bread earner. In the ongoing year he has represented Bengal in the Santosh Trophy but his best performance came in last year's Calcutta Football League while playing for Railways. Railways lost the final to Mohammedan SC at the Salt Lake Stadium. Due to his stellar performance, East Bengal FC officials signed him for the upcoming 2022 CFL season but unfortunately he won't be able to don the prestigious Red and Gold Jersey.