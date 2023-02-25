Home

East Bengal FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Hero ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Super League Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch East Bengal FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Hero ISL match online and on TV.

East Bengal FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Hero ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Super League Match Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Kolkata: The season boils down to the final Indian Super League match for Kolkata teams as city rivals East Bengal FC and ATK Mohun Bagan lock horns in the Kolkata Derby on Saturday at the Salt Lake Stadium. ATK Mohun Bagan have already qualified for the knockouts as they are currently placed 4th in table and can finish in the top 3 if they can eke out a victory tonight. On the other hand, East Bengal are languishing at the bottom 3 of the table at 10th position and three points against their arch-rivals will take them to 9th position. The Mariners are unbeaten against the Red and Gold Brigade in the last 8 Kolkata derbies and are on a 5-match winning streak against them in the ISL. The Bangal Brigade have a point to prove tonight and would be looking to end the season on a good note. Both the teams will head into the derby on the back of hard fought victories

What is the timing of the Hero ISL match between East Bengal FC and ATK Mohun Bagan ?

The Hero ISL match between East Bengal FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on Saturday (February 28) from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Hero ISL match between East Bengal FC and ATK Mohun Bagan going to be played?

The Hero ISL match between East Bengal FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Where can I watch the Hero ISL match between East Bengal FC and ATK Mohun Bagan on TV ?

The Hero ISL match between East Bengal FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can I live stream the Hero ISL match between East Bengal FC and ATK Mohun Bagan in India?

The Hero ISL match between East Bengal FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

