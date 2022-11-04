East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC Hero ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC Hero ISL match online and on TV.

East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC Hero ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming. (Image: Twitter)

Kolkata: Chennaiyin FC will be back in action after a break of almost a fortnight when they take on East Bengal at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Friday. Chennaiyin currently find themselves seventh in the league table with four points from three matches. The team began their campaign with a win ATK Mohun Bagan before playing out a draw against Bengaluru FC. In the most recent fixture, the Marina Machans went down against FC Goa and will be aiming to bounce back and bag home all three points and climb up the points table. Their opponents for the night, East Bengal too come into this fixture on the back of a loss over local rivals ATK Mohun Bagan and will be eager to get back to winning ways; thus, fans can be in for an entertaining encounter.

What is the timing of the Hero ISL match East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC ?

The Hero ISL match East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC will be played on Friday (November 4) from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Hero ISL match East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC going to be played?

The Hero ISL match East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC be played at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Where can I watch the Hero ISL match East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC on TV ?

The Hero ISL match East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can I live stream the Hero ISL match East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC in India?

The Hero ISL match East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.