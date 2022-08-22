Kolkata: The second game of Matchday 7 come Monday evening, pits local favourites Emami East Bengal against the Indian Navy Football Team, who play their second Group B game after having lost the first 1-4 to Mumbai City FC, despite scoring first in the game. Emami East Bengal were the last team to complete their squad this season and that gives them the unknown factor. But the Navy coach rightly pointed out, their coach Stephen Constantine does know how to get the best out of Indian footballers and it remains to be seen if he still has that touch. True to his committed nature, he was on the ground, watching the whole of the Mumbai City FC-Navy game and would have made notes.Also Read - LIVE East Bengal vs Indian Navy, Durand Cup 2022: Alex Lima Only Foreigner Available For Selection For EBFC

FOLLOW OUR LIVE COVERAGE: HERE

What is the timing of the Durand Cup match East Bengal vs Indian Navy ?

The Durand Cup match East Bengal vs Indian Navy will be played on Monday (August 22) from 6:00 PM (IST) onwards. Also Read - Lallawmkima's Brace Guides Army Green To 3-1 Win Over NorthEast United

Where is the Durand Cup match East Bengal vs Indian Navy going to be played?

The Durand Cup match East Bengal vs Indian Navy be played at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. Also Read - Highlights ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022: Nikum Breaks Mariners' Hearts; Rajasthan Beat ATKMB in a 3-2 Thriller

Where can I watch the Durand Cup match East Bengal vs Indian Navy on TV ?

The Durand Cup match East Bengal vs Indian Navy will be telecast live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the Durand Cup match East Bengal vs Indian Navy in India?

The Durand Cup match East Bengal vs Indian Navy will be live-streamed on Voot.