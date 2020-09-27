It is official, East Bengal will resume its rivalry with Mohun Bagan is the upcoming season of the Indian Super League. The organisers Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) made the announcement on Sunday which made the umpteen fans of the red and yellow brif=gade happy. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Most Admired Sportsman in The World Revealed

East Bengal had facilitated their entry process earlier this month after Kolkata-based cement giants, Shree Cement Limited, acquired majority stakes in the club.

With this, East Bengal becomes the 11th team in the league.

Nita Ambani, the chairperson of FSDL, believes that the inclusion of both the Kolkata giants in the cash-rich league is a monumental development for Indian football.

“It is such a happy and proud moment for ISL as we welcome East Bengal FC and their millions of fans into the League. The inclusion of both legacy clubs, i.e. East Bengal and Mohun Bagan (now ATK Mohun Bagan) opens limitless possibilities for Indian football, especially for talent development in the state,” Ambani said.

“West Bengal has made an immense contribution to the growth of the beautiful game in India. ISL’s growing footprint in the state and across India, is yet another step towards our mission of building a competitive and robust football ecosystem in the country,” she added.

The latest edition of the ISL is set to kick-start from November this year and end in March in the following year. All the matches will be played behind closed doors amid the pandemic. All matches would be played in Goa.