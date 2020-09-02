East Bengal will be playing Indian Super League 2020, confirmed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The WB CM was keen to see the East Bengal side join the league and it seems her dreams are now set to become a reality. This would be an exciting piece of news for the red-and-gold fans as rivals Mohan Bagan will also be making their debut this year in the League after a merger with Atletico De Kolkata. Also Read - ‘Betrayal of Trust’: Mamata Banerjee, Other Chief Ministers Write to PM Modi Over GST Compensation

"The problem has now been solved. Now East Bengal will play in ISL," Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

The history between both the traditional city rivals dates back to early 1900s – both the sides also enjoy a massive fanbase and hence when the Bagan side's merger with ATK happened, East Bengal fans were upset. The decision of Mohan Bagan's merger also faced backlash on social media from East Bengal fans.

She said that this has happened after trying hard and is glad that it will happen now.

“Mohun Bagan had joined ISL after an arrangement but East Bengal were trying for a very long time to play the ISL amidst the pandemic and that will finally happen now,” Mamata Banerjee added.

Amid the pandemic, the ISL season will start in November and end in March with all the matches set to be held in one single venue to minimise the travel of players for safety reasons. Goa and Kerala seem to be favourites to host the entire season.

The final call on the venues will happen on August 7.