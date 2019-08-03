East Bengal vs Army Red Durand Cup: Live Streaming In India Where And When To Watch EB vs AR TV Broadcast, Online In IST, Starting 11, Squads, Match Preview

In their first match of the season, East Bengal would like to shrug off the disappointment of missing out on I-league to Chennai City FC as they host Army Reds in their own backyard. The red and gold brigade, in the middle of their club’s centenary celebration, will look to get their Durand Cup campaign start with a win and further enhance the jubilation of the supporters.

East Bengal will start favourites in their season opener. Army Reds cannot be taken lightly as they have a couple of players who could hurt the hosts. One of the most successful teams in the history of the tournament, alongside rivals Mohun Bagan, the Alejandro Menendez-managed side has been placed in a tough group which also has ISL champion Bengaluru FC. Thus the opener against Army presents itself as the much-important game for East Bengal. A victory in the first match could see them building a strong case to qualify for the next round.

It is for the first time in the history of the prestigious Durand Cup that it is being played in Kolkata. The 129th edition will see 16 teams, divided into four groups with the group toppers reaching the semi-final. For the first time, the Indian Super League clubs will participate in this tournament.

When and where to watch East Bengal vs Army Red match:

The East Bengal vs Army Red match will be played at the East Bengal Stadium Stadium in Kolkata at 03:00 PM IST.

The East Bengal vs Army Red match will begin at 1500 Hrs.

The East Bengal vs Army Red match won’t be telecast on television.

The East Bengal vs Army Red match can be live-streamed on Addatimes.