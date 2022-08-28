Kolkata: Firstly, East Bengal last won a derby way back on January 27, 2019. That was when both clubs plied their trade in the I-League. The last two seasons haven’t witnessed even a draw between these teams. Each time, the arch-rivals have pounced upon the Red & Golds and snatched away victory as if taking away a piece of chocolate from a child. Stephen Constantine’s army will be fuming for revenge. Secondly, the club is yet to register their first win this season. The previous two matches only earned them two points each. Undoubtedly, the likes of Ivan Gonzalez and Kamaljit Singh will be looking forward to snatching all three points from this game. When it comes to the Kolkata Derby, the Mariners have been habituated to winning it since the 2019/20 season. On paper, they will be the favourites in this match. However, Juan Ferrando will be the person more under pressure since his star-studded line-up is yet to seal their first victory of the season.Also Read - Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

What is the timing of the Durand Cup match East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan ?

The Durand Cup match East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on Sunday (August 28) from 6:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Durand Cup match East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan going to be played?

The Durand Cup match East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan be played at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Where can I watch the Durand Cup match East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan on TV ?

The Durand Cup match East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be telecast live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the Durand Cup match East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan in India?

The Durand Cup match East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be live streamed on Voot.