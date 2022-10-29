Kolkata: East Bengal take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the first Kolkata Derby of the 2022-23 Indian Super League season on Saturday at the Salt Lake Stadium. East Bengal after losing their first two encounters of the season on the hands of Kerala Blasters and FC Goa, came back strongly with a 3-1 win over NorthEast United. ATK Mohun Bagan on the other hand also started their season with a 2-1 loss against Chennaiyin FC at home before coming back strongly against Kerala Blasters with a thumping 5-2 win. East Bengal in the last few years have been going through a rough patch and are winless in the last 7 Kolkata derbies. The Red and Gold brigade would be looking to return to winning ways, whereas the Green and Maroon will be banking on their recent good record against their arch-rivals going into the derby.Also Read - NorthEast United vs East Bengal FC Highlights, ISL 2022-23: EBFC Register 3-1 Victory Against NEUFC

What is the timing of the Hero ISL match ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC ?

The Hero ISL match ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC will be played on Saturday (October 29) from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Hero ISL match ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC going to be played?

The Hero ISL match ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC be played at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Where can I watch the Hero ISL match ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC on TV ?

The Hero ISL match ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can I live stream the Hero ISL match ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC in India?

The Hero ISL match ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.