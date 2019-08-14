East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup: Live Streaming In India Where And When To Watch EB vs BFC TV Broadcast, Online In IST, Starting 11, Squads, Match Preview

Durand Cup, East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC: Live Streaming, Preview, Teams, Time in IST And Where to Watch EB vs BFC on TV: This is arguably the biggest clash thus far in the ongoing Durand Cup when East Bengal lock horns with ISL champions Bengaluru FC. East Bengal would like to maintain their winning run, whereas Bengaluru would like to play spoilsport. Both the sides boast of big names. East Bengal are also celebrating their centenary and they would hope the run continues in their favoured Salt Lake Stadium in front of a dull house.

While the semi-final is the eventual target, coach Naushad Moosa wants his boys to focus on the immediate task at hand as they must get three points from this clash to stay in contention.

“The boys are well aware that if we want to stay in the competition, we have to get points off this game. The semifinal is another step away and this game will not send us through immediately. But we need to win this game first before we think about the knockouts, and doing that isn’t going to be easy. We are up against East Bengal in Kolkata, but we have prepared really hard and won’t be giving up easily. The boys know that they have to give their one hundred per cent, both physically and mentally, and fight till the last whistle,” Moosa said.

East Bengal may miss the services of influential Spaniard Jaime Colado, who was taken off injured in the game against Jamshedpur FC.

All you need to know about the East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup match:

Where and when is East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC match being played?

The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium (Yuva Bharati Krirangan) in Kolkata. in Kolkata at 06:00 PM IST.

What time does East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC match begin?

The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC match will begin at 1800 Hrs.

Where to watch East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC match live (TV channels)?

The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC match won’t be telecast on television.

How and where to watch online East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC match live streaming?

The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC match can be live-streamed on Addatimes.