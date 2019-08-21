East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC, Durand Cup Semi-Final 1: Live Streaming in India Where And When To Watch EB vs GKFC TV Broadcast, Online in IST, Starting 11, Squads, Match Preview

East Bengal will lock horns with fellow I-League side Gokulam Kerala in the first kick-off of a double-header at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. The summit clash is slated for Saturday.

East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live Streaming: When and where to watch

When is East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC match being played?

The East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata on August 21, 2019.

What does the East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC match begin?

The East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC match live (TV channels)?

Unfortunately, the East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC match won’t be telecast on television.

How and where to watch online East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC match live streaming?

The East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC match will be streamed by Addatimes. You can download the app from the Play Store or iOS and watch the match. For PCs, you can watch the match here.