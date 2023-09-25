Home

Sports

East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV

East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2023-24 match online and on TV.

East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Kolkata: East Bengal kick-start their Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 campaign against Jamshedpur FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Monday. After narrowly missing out the Durand cup title to arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the final by a solitary goal, the Red and Gold Brigade will look to regroup and try to create an authority in the nation’s top-tier. Since their debut in the league in 2020, the Bangal Brigade have always languished at the bottom half of the table and this time under a new coach in Carles Cuadrat and with a host of promising players, the 104 year old club will be looking to bring back their glory days. A good performance in the Durand Cup will definitely give a boost to the team and the Kolkata giants will have nothing but just victory on their mind in their opening fixture.

Trending Now

What is the timing of the ISL match between East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC ?

The ISL 2023-24 match between East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC will be played on Monday (September 25) from 8:00 PM (IST) onwards.

You may like to read

Where is the ISL match between East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC going to be played?

The ISL 2023-24 match between East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC be played at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Where can I watch the ISL match between East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC on TV ?

The ISL 2023-24 match between East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC will be telecasted live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the ISL match between East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC in India?

The ISL 2023-24 match between East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC will be live streamed on Jio Cinema.

EAST BENGAL FULL SQUAD | Kamaljit Singh, Prabhsukhan Gill, Aditya Patra, Julfikar Gazi, Ranit Sarkar, José Antonio Pardo, Lalchungnunga, Harmanjot Khabra, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Mohammad Rakip, Mandar Dessai, Nishu Kumar, Athul Unnikrishnan, Gursimrat Singh, Tuhin Das, Ajay Chhetri, Mobashir Rahman, Saul Crespo, Souvik Chakraborty, Borja Herrera, Vanlalpeka Guite, Gurnaj Singh, Cleiton Silva, Nandha Kumar Sekar, Suhair VP, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Aman C, Avishek Kunjam, Javier Siverio. Injured players: Jordan Elsey

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES