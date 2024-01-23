Home

Sports

East Bengal Vs Jamshedpur FC, Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch EBFC Vs JFC Semifinal Football

East Bengal Vs Jamshedpur FC, Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch EBFC Vs JFC Semifinal Football

Both East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC are coming into the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 semifinal on the back of three wins in group stages.

East Bengal players train at the Kalinga Stadium ahead of their Kalinga Super Cup 2024 semifinal against Jamshedpur FC.

Bhubaneshwar: High on confidence after beating arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their previous encounter, East Bengal will be aiming for a place in the final of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 against Jamshedpur FC on Wednesday (January 24) at the Kalinga Stadium. On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC won all their group-stage matches to qualify for the semifinals. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Trending Now

Having won both their opening group matches, both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant needed to win to advance to the last four. The Mariners started on a bright note with Hector Yuste scoring the opener for Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the 19th minute.

You may like to read

But their joy was shortlived, as East Bengal equalized through captain Cleiton Silva’s who right-footer went past the opposition goalie. The Red and Golds scored two more through Nandhakumar Sekar (63rd) and Silva (80th) to complete a resounding victory.

Head-To-Head

Both teams have faced seven times against each other with East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC winning twice each. Three matches have ended in draws.

When and where to watch East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC in Kalinga Super Cup 2024 semifinal?

East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC will play in the first semifinal at the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 24 (Wednesday) from 7:30 PM IST.

Which television channels will live telecast the East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC semifinal at the Kalinga Super Cup 2024?

Sports18 Network has the broadcast rights of Kalinga Super Cup 2024. The East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC match will be shown live on all Sports18 channels.

Where to get live streaming of East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC semifinal at Kalinga Super Cup 2024?

Live streaming of East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC first semifinal in Kalinga Super Cup 2024 will be available on JIO Cinema App and website.

East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Probable Playing XIs

East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Gill, Hijazi Maher, Mohammad Rakip, Jose Pardo, Gursimrat Gill, Nishu Kumar, Souvik Chakraborti, Ajay Chhetri, PV Vishnu, Nandhakumar Sekar, Cleiton Silva

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh TP, Provat Lakra, Md Uvais, Pratik Chaudhari, Elsinho, Rei Tachikawa, Imran Khan, Jeremy Manzorro, Alen Stevanovic, Len Doungel, Steve Ambri

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.