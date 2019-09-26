East Bengal vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Football League Premier Division 2019-20 Calcutta Football League: Kolkata Derby Live Streaming in India Where And When To Watch QEB vs MS TV Broadcast, Online in IST, Starting 11, Squads, Match Preview:

Two top Kolkata football clubs will face off against each other — East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting. While Mohammedan Sporting is at the top spot in the points table, East Bengal finds themselves at the fourth position. The difference between the two sides is not a lot as East Bengal have 17 points and Mohammedan Sporting have 19 points. It is a doubleheader Thursday as Peerless will battle it out against Rainbow. Peerless play Rainbow first and that will be followed by the East Bengal-Mohammedan Sporting game. A win for Peerless will take them on top of the table surpassing Mohammedan Sporting in terms of goal difference and points. If Peerless loses, then the second match becomes a virtual final.

East Bengal vs Mohammedan Sporting Club, Calcutta Football League Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Where is the East Bengal vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match being played?

The East Bengal vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

When is the East Bengal vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match being played?

The East Bengal vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match will be played on September 26.

What time does the East Bengal vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match start?

The East Bengal vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match will start at 3:00 PM.

On which TV channels will the East Bengal vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match be aired?

The East Bengal vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match will be aired live on Sadhna News Bangla.

How can I watch the East Bengal vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match online in India?

The East Bengal vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match will be live-streamed online on the YouTube channel of Sadhna New Bangla.