East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Durand Cup 2023: Live Streaming, Head to Head And All You Need to Know

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Durand Cup 2023: It is arguably the biggest clash of the Indian footballing calendar.

Two of the biggest rivals – East Bengal and Mohun Bagan – lock horns against each other on Saturday in a Durand Cup 2023 clash. While the excitement is already palpable among the fans, it would be interesting to see who wins the game. Without a doubt, the match would draw the crowds and the fervour would be high.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, H2H

Though the data is just an approximation, as of 27 November 2021, it is believed that the tally of overall meetings stands at 384 matches up till now, where East Bengal have been triumphant 132 times while Mohun Bagan 127 times, which also includes a walkover.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, LIVE STREAMING

Live streaming of the Durand Cup 2023 will be available on Sony LIV. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 TV and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

Coming to the ongoing Durand Cup 2023, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions are in scintillating form as the Mariners currently top their group with 6 points from two games. The Kolkata Giants routed Bangladesh Army 5-0 and got the better of newly promoted ISL side from the I-League, Punjab FC with a fine margin of 2-0. Mohun Bagan have a formidable side and are tipped to win the bragging rights on Saturday.

On the contrary, East Bengal squandered a 2-0 lead to draw the game 2-2 against Bangladesh Army in their opening fixture. The Red and Gold Brigade will be without the services of Nishu Kumar, who saw a red in the opening match. Star forward, Cleiton Silva is supposed to land in India tomorrow or Friday morning and we have to see whether he gets playing time or not in the derby. The Bangals have to up their game against a strong Mohun Bagan outfit, if they want to keep them in contention for the knockouts.

The match will start from 4:45 PM IST on 12th August, Saturday at the Vivekananda Yuvabharati Krirangan.

