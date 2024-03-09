Home

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL FREE Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Kolkata Derby on TV, Online, Laptop, Mobile

Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal have clashed on seven occasions in the ISL, and have won six times. East Bengal is yet to beat Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the ISL.

Kolkata: In a little over 24 hours, India will witness the biggest footballing rivalry taking centrestage when East Bengal lock horns with rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan on Sunday. While there has already been much hype around the match due to unnecessary reasons, the game is still expected to draw a full house.

Without a doubt, the Mariners will start favourites in the big clash, thanks to their spotless record against East Bengal in the Indian Super League. Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have clashed on seven occasions in the ISL, and have won six times. East Bengal is yet to beat Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the ISL.

When is the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant match take place?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant match will take place on March 10, Sunday.

What time will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL match start?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant match that was scheduled to start at 7:30 PM, has been delayed by an hour. It will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Where is the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL match?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant match will take place at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan, Salt Lake Stadium.

Where can you watch the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL match?

You can watch the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL match on Sports 18.

Where can you live stream the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL match?

You can live stream the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL match on Jio Cinemas.

Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (GK), Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Brendan Hamill, Manvir Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Subhasish Bose, Sahal Abdul Samad, Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings.

East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Mohammad Rakip, Lalchungnunga, Hijazi Maher, Mandar Rao Dessai, Saul Crespo, Jose Pardo, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, PV Vishnu, Cleiton Silva

