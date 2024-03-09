Home

Sports

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Kolkata Derby Time: Match to Start at 9:00 PM on March 10

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Kolkata Derby Time: Match to Start at 9:00 PM on March 10

On Sunday, the party in power, Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, will stage a rally at brigade and hence the police would be deployed for that. This is the reason for the delayed start.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Kolkata Derby

Kolkata: We are exactly a night’s sleep away from the biggest football rivalry in India. East Bengal take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Sunday in an Indian Super League match at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan, Salt Lake Stadium. The much-awaited second leg game was scheduled to start at 7:30 PM in the evening on Sunday, but reports suggest that the game has been deferred by an hour due to security problems. On Sunday, the party in power, Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, will stage a rally at brigade and hence the police would be deployed for that. This is the reason for the delayed start.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.