East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant: When and Where To Buy Kolkata Derby Tickets For Durand Cup 2023

Here are the details of when and where to buy Kolkata derby tickets for Durand Cup 2023.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant: When and Where To Buy Kolkata Derby Tickets For Durand Cup 2023. (Image: Twitter)

Kolkata: With only three days to go for the much-awaited Kolkata derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the Durand Cup organisers after a big delay will be releasing the tickets of the high-voltage clash from Thursday onwards.

Trending Now

The fans were growing impatient as there were no announcement from the clubs as well as the tournament organisers. It sparked a huge tension, whether the match will take place or not.

But now the EB-MBSG faithful can let out a sigh of relief as both sets of fans will be receiving the tickets till matchday.

Tickets will be available offline and there will be no online options for the fans. The tickets for the derby will be given from 11 am to 6 pm, starting from tomorrow and it can be collected only from the box offices of East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan tent.

🚨UPDATE: Sell of #KolkataDerby Tickets:

📆Date: 10-12 August, 2023

🕛Time: 11AM-6PM

✅Venues:

🎪Mohun Bagan Club Tent

🎪East Bengal Tent

🎪Mohammedan Tent 🚨Match Day: Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, VYBK, 12th August, 4:45 PM#JoyMohunBagan🟢🔴 pic.twitter.com/NYyb87HMZx — Sayak (@MainSayakHoon) August 9, 2023

Coming to the ongoing Durand Cup 2023, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions are in scintillating form as the Mariners currently top their group with 6 points from two games. The Kolkata Giants routed Bangladesh Army 5-0 and got the better of newly promoted ISL side from the I-League, Punjab FC with a fine margin of 2-0. Mohun Bagan have a formidable side and are tipped to win the bragging rights on Saturday.

On the contrary, East Bengal squandered a 2-0 lead to draw the game 2-2 against Bangladesh Army in their opening fixture. The Red and Gold Brigade will be without the services of Nishu Kumar, who saw a red in the opening match. Star forward, Cleiton Silva is supposed to land in India tomorrow or Friday morning and we have to see whether he gets playing time or not in the derby. The Bangals have to up their game against a strong Mohun Bagan outfit, if they want to keep them in contention for the knockouts.

The match will start from 4:45 PM IST on 12th August, Saturday at the Vivekananda Yuvabharati Krirangan.

