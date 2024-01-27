Home

East Bengal vs Odisha FC, Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Final Free Live Streaming: When And Where To WATCH!

Here are the details of when and where to watch the East Bengal vs Odisha FC, Super Cup final match online and on TV in India.

Super Cup 2024 Final (credit: Twitter)

East Bengal vs Odisha FC, Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Final Free Live Streaming: East Bengal FC is set to compete against defending champions Odisha FC in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 final as they try to win their maiden title in the annual football competition introduced in 2018 which was introduced to replace the Federation Cup in men’s domestic football in India.

The clash between to side will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Odisha FC will be eyeing to successfully defend the Cup they first won last year with a win over ISL club Bengaluru FC in Kozhikode, Kerala.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the East Bengal vs Odisha FC, Super Cup Final match online and on TV in India:

Where is the East Bengal vs Odisha FC Super Cup final match played?

The Super Cup match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will be played at the Main pitch at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

What time does the East Bengal vs Odisha FC match in the Super Cup final start?

The Super Cup match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal final will start at 7:30 pm IST.

How to watch East Bengal vs Odisha FC final in Super Cup from India?

The fans can stream the Super Cup match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal online on Jio Cinema app.

The match will not be telecasted live on television.

Here are the probable starting XI

East Bengal FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Nishu Kumar, Lalchungnunga, Hijazi Maher, Jose Antonio Pardo, Saul Crespo, Souvik Chakrabarti, Javier Siverio, Vishnu PV, Nandhakumar Sekar, Cleiton Silva.

Odisha FC: L Ralte, Amey Ranawade, Mortada Fall, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Puitea, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Roy Krishna, Diego Mauricio

