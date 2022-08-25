Kolkata: Indian Super League side East Bengal FC will face Rajasthan United in a Group B match at Kishore Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, August 25. East Bengal FC started their Durand Cup 2022 campaign with a goalless draw against Indian Navy. They looked disconnected in the first half and created plenty of chances in the second half but were unable to convert. The team hopes to come out strong against Rajasthan United in this short tournament. Rajasthan United, on the other hand, beat ATK Mohun Bagan 3-2 in their previous match. They hope to continue their good form as they look to upset some big names to qualify for the next stage of the tournament. Rajasthan United will have a good chance of qualifying if they win all three points in this game.Also Read - LIVE East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022: Red and Gold Brigade Face Tricky Challenge Against Rajasthan

What is the timing of the Durand Cup match East Bengal vs Rajasthan United ?

The Durand Cup match East Bengal vs Rajasthan United will be played on Thursday (August 25) from 6:00 PM (IST) onwards. Also Read - Highlights ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup 2022: ATKMB Share the Spoils; Match Ends in a 1-1 Draw

Where is the Durand Cup match East Bengal vs Rajasthan United going to be played?

The Durand Cup match East Bengal vs Rajasthan United be played at Kishore Bharati Stadium, Kolkata. Also Read - ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Where can I watch the Durand Cup match East Bengal vs Rajasthan United on TV ?

The Durand Cup match East Bengal vs Rajasthan United will be telecast live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the Durand Cup match East Bengal vs Rajasthan United in India?

The Durand Cup match East Bengal vs Rajasthan United will be live streamed on Voot.