East Bengal Vs Sreenidi Deccan FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Match

East Bengal players train ahead their Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match against Sreenidi Deccan.

Bhubaneswar: East Bengal will look to made it two wins in two matches when they take on Sreenidi Deccan in a Group A encounter of the ongoing Kalinga Super Cu 2024 on Sunday (January 14). The Red and Golds started the tournament on a positive note with a 3-2 win over Hyderabad FC. Cleiton Silva and Saul Crespo were the goalscorers for East Bengal. On the other hand, Sreenidi Deccan lost to Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their first game and are looking for their first points.

When and where East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan match in Kalinga Super Cup 2024 will take place?

The East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan match in Kalinga Super Cup 2024 will be played at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday (January 14) from 7:30 PM IST.

Which television channels will live telecast East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan match in Kalinga Super Cup 2024?

Sports18 channels in India will live telecast East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan match in Kalinga Super Cup 2024.

Where to get live streaming of East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan match in Kalinga Super Cup 2024?

Live streaming of East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan match in Kalinga Super Cup 2024 will be available on JIO Cinema app and website.

East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan Probable XI

East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Jose Antonio Pardo, Hijazi Maher, Mandar Rao Dessai, Souvik Chakrabarti, Saul Crespo, Borja Herrera, Nandhakumar Sekar, VP Suhair, Cleiton Silva

Sreenidi Deccan: Albino Gomes, Gurmukh Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Eli Sabia, Mohammad Dhot, Rilwan Hassan, Lalomawia, Mayakkannan Muthu, Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung, Ibrahim Sissoko, David Castaneda

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.