The Eastern Cape Warriors cricket team has signed a naming sponsorship with Dafabet, and will now be known as the “Dafabet Warriors” for the upcoming T20 competition.

Dafabet is a leading online gaming website, offering sports betting, online casino, online poker and online games. They have been serving the Asia Pacific market since 2004. They are fully licensed and regulated in various jurisdictions throughout the world and Dafabet operates strictly within those regulations.

“We welcome Dafabet as the naming rights sponsor for the T20 competition. This support byan international company is a vote of confidence in the Warriors team,” says Mark Williams, who is leading the sustainability strategy for Eastern Province Cricket.

We’re very happy to be partnering up with the Warriors. Cricket’s worldwide following is growing year on year given the increasing international media coverage. We look forward to starting what we believe will be a mutually beneficial partnership.” said John Cruces, Head of Sponsorships at Dafabet.

Established in 2002/2003, Warriors Cricket is a flagship team representing the Eastern Cape in the RamSlam T20 competition, the Momentum One Day Cup competition and the Sunfoil Series first-class competitions.

It is comprised of Border cricket and Eastern Province cricket, with both St Georges Park, PortElizabeth and Buffalo Park, East London being designated as home grounds.