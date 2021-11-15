EAT vs MWT Dream11 Team Predictions USA One Day National Championship

East Zone vs Midwest Zone Dream11 Team Prediction USA One Day National Championship- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's EAT vs MWT at Minute Maid Park: In match no. 1 of USA One Day National Championship tournament, Midwest Zone will take on East Zone at the Minute Maid Park on Monday. The USA One Day National Championship EAT vs MWT match will start at 9 PM IST – November 15. The USA One Day National Championship is a new tournament that the United States Cricket Board has come up with in order to identify and discover new cricketing talents in the country. Eight teams have been split into two groups and the final will be contested by the top teams from each group. While former West Indies player Xavier Marshall is the captain of East Zone, the Midwest will be led by Nikhil Kanchan. Here is the USA One Day National Championship Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and EAT vs MWT Dream11 Team Prediction, EAT vs MWT Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODD game, EAT vs MWT Probable XIs USA One Day National Championship, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – East Zone vs Midwest Zone, Fantasy Playing Tips – USA One Day National Championship.

TOSS: The USA One Day National Championship toss between Midwest Zone and East Zone will take place at 8:30 PM IST – November 15.

Time: 9 PM IST.

Venue: Minute Maid Park.

EAT vs MWT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Nikhil Kanchan

Batters – Saad Ali, Xavier Marshall (Captain), Gajanand Singh

All-rounders – Karan Kumar, Damion Jacobs, Bhaskar Yadram

Bowlers – Ferhan Ali, Datta Prakash, Jacobus Pienaar, Karima Gore (VC)

EAT vs MWT Probable Playing XIs

East Zone: Xavier Marshall, Derek Narine, Dominique Rikhi, Gajanand Singh, Bhaskar Yadram, Akshay Homraj, Damion Jacobs, Aryan Joshi, Karima Gore, Junaoy Drysdale, Trinson Carmichael.

Midwest Zone: Shaheer Hasan, Vraj Patel, Fahad Babar, Nikhil Kanchan, Hasan Bemat, Karan Kumar, Mohit Patel, Datta Prakash, Jacobus Pienaar, Najam Iqbal, Farhan Ali.

EAT vs MWT Squads

East Zone: Sohail Ahmed, Syed Zia, Hassan Shah, Shahid Ali Jnr, Kazim Abbas, Murtaza Khan, Umar Shah, Ahsan Ullah, Muhammad Farooq, Numan Munir, Jawad Shah, Abbas Khan, Umar Hayat, Habib Khan, Arshad Khan, Mudassir Shah, Muhammad Fazil, Muhammad Khan.

Midwest Zone: Vikas Jha, Shabbir Khan, Harsh Raj, Prakash Babu, Kumar Rajnish, Arnav Kishore, Vipul Krishna, Bipin Saurabh (wk), Imtiaz Alam, Babul Kumar, Kundan Sharma, Awais Liaqat, Amir Bukhari.

