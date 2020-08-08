Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Empire Blades vs Helsinki Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10- Finland 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s EB vs HCC at Kerava National Cricket Ground: On the first day of the ECS T10 – Finland competition, a total of four games will ba played throughout the day. In the fourth and final match of the day, Empire Blades will take on Helsinki Cricket Club at the Kerava National Cricket Ground – August 8 in India. The ECS T10- Finland EB vs HCC match will begin at 8.30 PM IST. This is going to be the second game for both the sides in this tournament. They have announced strong squads for this T10 tournament with some big names in their ranks. And, a good competitive game is on the way for the fans in the European Cricket. Also Read - MTH vs DUN Dream11 Team Prediction Scottish League 2020- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Motherwell vs Dundee United Football Match, Predicted XIs at Fir Park 7.30 PM IST August 8

TOSS – The ECS T10- Finland 2020 match toss between Empire Blades and Helsinki Cricket Club will take place at 8 PM (IST). Also Read - GHM vs SKK Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Finland 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Greater Helsinki Markhors vs SKK Rapids T10 Match Probable XIs at Kerava National Cricket Stadium 6.30 PM IST August 8

Time: 8.30 PM IST Also Read - MAZ vs TOL Dream11 Team Prediction Mexican League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Mazatlan vs Toluca Football Match Predicted XIs at Estadio de Mazatlan 8.00 AM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: V. Padhaal, J. Scamans

Batsmen: M. Chauhan, A. Ahad Qureshi, U. Nandini

All-rounders: A. Pushthay (VC), Amjad Sher (C), A. Butt

Bowlers: H. Kumar, R. Muhammad, A. Arjunan

EB vs HCC Probable Playing 11s

Empire Blades: Jonathan Scamans, Vanraaj Padhaal, Udaybhaskar Nandini, Amjad Sher, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Ravi Kumar, Ajay Sharma/Mahesh Tambe, Muhammad Imran, Bhupesh Khoda, Raaz Muhammad, Hemanathan Kumar.

Helsinki Cricket Club: Maneesh Chauhan, Zahidullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Aniketh Pushtay, Affan Bin Zafar, Faheem Nellancheri, Abdul Wahid-Qureshi, Adnan Syed, Amrik Bhatia, Akhil Arjunan.

EB vs HCC Squads

Empire Blades (EB): Vanraaj Padhaal, Jonathan Scamans, Bhupesh Khoda, Bipin Khoda, Udaybhaskar Nandini, Richard Savage, Ajay Sharma, Rahul Agarwal, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Amjad Sher, Ravi Kumar, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Muhammad Imran, Hemanathan Kumar, Raaz Muhammad, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe.

Helsinki Cricket Club (HCC): Aniketh Pushthay, Rakesh Bhatia, Zahidullah Kamal, Abbas Khan, Aminullah Malikzay, Avnish Kumar, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Venkat Swaroop Achuta, Faheem Nellancheri, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Zahoor Khan, Affan Bin Zafar, Akhil Arjunan, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Karthik Pavan Vurubandi, Zakiullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Amit Singh, Adnan Syed, Abrar Mirza, Amrik Bhatia, Arun Bhatia, Gautam Bhaskar, Obaidullah Sadiqui.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ EB Dream11 Team/ HCC Dream11 Team/ Empire Blades Dream11 Team/ Helsinki Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.