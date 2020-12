EBC vs CAL Dream11 Tips And Predictions

East Bengal Club vs Calcutta Customs Club Dream11 Team Prediction Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's EBC vs CAL at Eden Gardens, Kolkata: East Bengal Club will face Calcutta Customs Club in what will be the 21st match of the ongoing Bengal T20 competition.

TOSS: The Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 match toss between East Bengal Club and Calcutta Customs Club will take place at 6.30 PM (IST) – December 3. Also Read - YONO SBI Mobile App Impacted Due to System Outage, Restoration Process Underway: SBI

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

EBC vs CAL My Dream11 Team

Shreevats Goswami (captain), Kanishk Seth (vice-captain), Sumanto Gupta, Abhishek Das, Sayan Shekhar Mondal, Arnab Nandy, Boddupalli Amit, Karan Lal, Mukesh Kumar, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Abhilash Semiwal

EBC vs CAL Probable Playing XIs

East Bengal Club: Shreevats Goswami, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Anubhab Ahuja, Abhijit Bhagat, Akash Pandey, Arnab Nandi, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Sujit Kumar Yadav

Calcutta Customs Club: Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Suvankar Bal, Sumanto Gupta, Agniv Pan, Karan Lal, Abhilash Semiwal, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Ravikant Singh, Arjun Kumar, Arka Sarkar

EBC vs CAL Full Squads

East Bengal Club: Arnab Nandi, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abhishek Raman, Abhijit Mal, Raju Halder, Rahul Shetty, Durgesh Dubbey, Arindam Ghosh, Shreevats Goswami, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Anubhab Ahuja, Abhijit Bhagat, Akash Pandey

Calcutta Customs Club: Dip Chatterjee, Satyam Mishra, Aditya Sharma, Bapi Manna, Prosenjit Das, Kunal Kumar, Rajarshi Mitra, Saikat Banerjee, Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Suvankar Bal, Sumanto Gupta, Agniv Pan, Karan Lal, Abhilash Semiwal, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Ravikant Singh, Arjun Kumar, Arka Sarkar

