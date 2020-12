EBC vs KAC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

East Bengal Club vs Kalighat Club Dream11 Team Prediction Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s EBC vs KAC at Eden Gardens, Kolkata: The seventeenth match of the T20 tournament will take place between East Bengal Club and Kalighat Club. Also Read - Centre Should Have No Problem in Giving Written Assurance on MSP: BJP Ally JJP

East Bengal Club vs Kalighat Club Dream11 Team Prediction Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of EBC vs KAC, Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020, Kalighat Club Dream11 Team Player List, East Bengal Club Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – EBC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020, Online Cricket Tips – East Bengal Club vs Kalighat Club Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Fantasy Tips – East Bengal Club vs Kalighat Club Also Read - New System Developed by Team of Scientists Can Extract Oxygen, Fuel from Salty Water on Mars

TOSS: The Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 match toss between East Bengal Club vs Kalighat Club will take place at 6.30 PM IST – December 1. Also Read - South Africa vs England 2020: Kagiso Rabada Hoping to Continue His IPL Form in National Colours

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

EBC vs KAC My Dream11 Team

Shreevats Goswami (captain), Pradipta Pramanik (vice-captain), B Amit, Arnab Nandi, Kanishk Seth, Mukesh Kumar, Sourav Mondal, Sudip Chatterjee, Shubham Chatterjee, Jayojit Basu, Sayan Shekhar Mandal

EBC vs KAC Probable Playing XIs

EBC: Shreevats Goswami, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Anubhab Ahuja, Abhijit Bhagat, Akash Pandey, Arnab Nandi, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Sujit Kumar Yadav

KAC: Jayojit Basu, Abhishek Bose, A Gani, Sudip Chatterjee, Shubham Chatterjee, A Kuila, P Dutta, Mithlesh Das, Subham Sarkar, Pradipta Pramanik, Sourav Mondal

EBC vs KAC Full Squads

East Bengal Club: Shreevats Goswami, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Anubhab Ahuja, Abhijit Bhagat, Akash Pandey, Arnab Nandi, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abhishek Raman, Abhijit Mal, Raju Halder, Rahul Shetty, Durgesh Dubbey, Arindam Ghosh

Kalighat Club: Jayojit Basu, Abhishek Bose, A Gani, Sudip Chatterjee, Shubham Chatterjee, A Kuila, P Dutta, Mithlesh Das, Subham Sarkar, Pradipta Pramanik, Sourav Mondal, Satyaki Ghosh, P Bengani, D Baidya, Shubhrajit Das, T Mondal, P Roy, Pritam Chakraborty, A Banerjee

Check Dream11 Prediction/ EBC Dream11 Team/ KAC Dream11 Team/ East Bengal Club Dream11 Team Prediction/ Kalighat Club Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.