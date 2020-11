Dream11 Team Prediction

EBC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's East Bengal Club vs Mohun Bagan T20 Match 10 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata 4 PM IST November 28 Saturday:

Two of the fiercest footballing rivals – East Bengal and Mohun Bagan – will lock horns on Saturday in a game of cricket. While East Bengal is yet to win a game, Mohun Bagan has played three and won one.

TOSS: The Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 match toss between East Bengal Club vs Mohun Bagan will take place at 3.30 PM (IST) – November 28.

Time: 4 PM IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

EBC vs MBC My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Debabrata Das, Shreevats Goswami

Batsmen – Anustup Mazumder, Manoj Tiwary (c), Vivek Singh

All-Rounders – Arnab Nandy, Prince Yadav (vc), Dipanjan Mukherjee

Bowlers – Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Pandey

SQUADS

East Bengal Club: Shreevats Goswami, Anubhab Ahuja, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Arindam Ghosh, Abhishek Raman, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Abhijit Bhagat, Abhijit Mal, B Amit, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Arnab Nandi, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, Akash Pandey, Raju Halder, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Durgesh Dubey, Rahul Shetty

Mohun Bagan A.C.: Manoj Tiwary, Shivam Sharma, Anustup Mazumder, Sandipan Das, Vivek Singh, Debabrata Das, Writtick Chatterjee, Sayan Ghosh, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav, Akash Deep, Raj Kumar Pal, Sourav Paul, Ankur Pal, Shreyan Ghosh, Angshuman Chakraborty, Alok Pratap Singh, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal

