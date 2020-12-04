Dream11 Tips And Prediction

East Bengal Club vs Tapan Memorial Club Dream11 Team Prediction Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's EBC vs TMC at Eden Gardens, Kolkata: In match 24 of Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 2020, East Bengal Club will take on Tapan Memorial Club at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata Saturday – December 5. The Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge East Bengal Club vs Tapan Memorial Club match will begin at 3 PM IST. After two consecutive defeats in Bengal T20 Challenge competition, East Bengal Club have hit the straps as they managed to register three successive victories. East Bengal beat Calcutta Customs by 41 runs in their last Bengal T20 Challenge game.

On the other hand, Tapan Memorial Club have also been in sensational form in the Bengal T20 Challenge. They have lost just once in five games, doing so against Town Club. They come into this Bengal T20 Challenge game after a 2-wicket victory over Kalighat Club. Here is the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Dream11 Guru Tips and EBC vs TMC Dream11 Team Prediction, EBC vs TMC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, EBC vs TMC Probable XIs Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – East Bengal Club vs Tapan Memorial Club, Fantasy Playing Tips – Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge.

TOSS: The Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 match toss between East Bengal Club vs Tapan Memorial Club will take place at 2.30 PM IST – December 5.

Time: 3 PM IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

EBC vs TMC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Shreevats Goswami

Batsmen: Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmad, Sayan Shekhar Mandal

All-rounders: Sandipan Das, Shahbaz Ahmad, Boddupalli Amit, A. Nandy

Bowlers: Ramesh Prashad, Kanishk Seth, Mukesh Kumar

EBC vs TMC Probable Playing XIs

East Bengal Club: Shreevats Goswami, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Arnab Nandi, Kanishk Seth, Mukesh Kumar, Sujit Kumar Yadav, B Amit, Akash Pandey, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abhishek Raman.

Tapan Memorial Club: Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, Sandipan Das Sr, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ramesh Prasad, P Barman, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Koushik Ghosh, Vikash Singh, Samik Karmankar, Donil Dutta.

EBC vs TMC SQUADS

East Bengal Club: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shreevats Goswami, Arnab Nandi, Boddupalli Amit, Abhishek Raman, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Kanishk Seth, Akash Pandey, Arindam Ghosh, Anubhav Ahuja, Raju Harlder, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Durgesh Kumar Dubey.

Tapan Memorial Club: Shahbaz Ahmad, Koushik Ghosh, Sandipan Das, Prayas Ray Barman, Nilkantha Das, Sumit Mohanta, Abhishek Porel, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmad, Debopratim Halder, Roshan Singh, Ramesh Prashad, Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Tarun Godara.

