ECB Approves Jason Roy’s Termination Of Incremental Contract To Play In Major League Cricket

New Delhi: Jason Roy has agreed to terminate his England Cricket Board’s (ECB) contract to play in the Major League Cricket in the United States.

ECB has accepted his termination and they have also clarified that this particular decision will not affect Roy’s selection in future for the national team.

”England men’s white-ball batter Jason Roy has informed the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) that he wishes to take up an agreement with Major League Cricket in the USA later this summer. The ECB have agreed for him to play in the competition on the proviso that he gives up the remainder of his ECB incremental contract, which both parties have agreed to”, ECB said in an official statement.

“The ECB wish to clarify that this decision will not affect Jason’s selection for England teams going forward. We have absolute confidence and faith that Jason is committed to England cricket”, ECB further added.

Roy also clarified in a Twitter post that his priority will always be to represent England at the international stage despite of playing in the franchise league of USA.

As things stand, Jason Roy is likely to play for Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kolkata Knight Riders’ sister franchise- LA Knight Riders. MLC is scheduled to start on Jul 13 and will go on till 30th July. The competition will see six teams and four them are teams owned by IPL owners. The rest two are owned by Cricket Victoria and Cricket New South Wales from Australia.

