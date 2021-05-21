A day after reports claimed that the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) made a request to the England Cricket Board to tweak the schedule of the upcoming five-match Test series to accommodate the remaining IPL matches, an ECB official has denied receiving any official request regarding this. Confirming that the five-match Test series will go ahead as planned, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has categorically denied having received any request from BCCI. Also Read - Eyeing IPL 2021 Window, BCCI Requests ECB For Change in Five-Match Test Series Schedule | Report

"We talk to the BCCI on a regular basis about a wide range of issues especially as we address the challenges of Covid-19, but have had no official request to change dates and are continuing to plan for the five Test series as is scheduled," a spokesman for the England board said late on Thursday (May 19) night as per Cricbuzz.

Reports claimed BCCI had made a request to advance the fifth Test at Old Trafford from September second week to July fourth week. The BCCI was eyeing a window to go ahead with the 31 remaining IPL matches.

It was former England captain and renowned cricket writer Michael Atherton who had reported about the development in ‘The Times’. “The Board of Control for Cricket in India has enquired about the possibility of moving the final Test of the English summer in order to make room to complete the postponed Indian Premier League,” the report said.

“Informal discussions have been had between the respective boards as cricket continues to grapple with a schedule ravaged by Covid.”

The much-awaited five-match Test series is scheduled to take place from August 4 to September 14 at Nottingham, Lord’s, Leeds, Oval and Old Trafford.