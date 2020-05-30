In the wake of the pandemic, that has changed the way we look at things forever – the game of cricket is also considering changes that could be incorporated to ensure the safety of players at all times. Also Read - 4 Steps Ahead of COVID-19, Can't be in Permanent Shutdown, Says Kejriwal Ahead of Possible Lockdown Extension

After the saliva ban debate, the English Cricket Board is in talks with the International Cricket Council to allow coronavirus substitutes in upcoming Tests. Also Read - Viswanathan Anand Set to Return Home After Being Stuck in Germany For Over Three Months Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

As per the report, the change would apply to Test cricket, but not ODI and T20Is. Also Read - Nearly 8,000 COVID-19 Cases in Last 24 Hours Take India's Tally Past 1.70 Lakh; Death Toll Nears 5,000 | Key Points

“There are still some considerations from an ICC perspective about a COVID-19 replacement. That still needs to be agreed,” ECB director of events Steve Elworthy said.

“I would hope that would be in place well before the Test series starts in July,” he added.

The ICC Cricket Committee has already recommended banning the use of saliva to shine the ball.

All cricket activities in UK are currently suspended until at least 1 July as a result of which England”s three-Test series against West Indies, originally scheduled for June, has been postponed.

However, Cricket West Indies on Friday gave its approval for the team to travel to England for the Test series to be played behind “closed-doors” and players and staff to be kept in “bio-secure environement”.