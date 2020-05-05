The England and Wales Cricket Board on Monday termindated contracts of playes set to take part in the Hundred this summer, which has been postonped to next year due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Also Read - England Opener Jason Roy Calls The Hundred Postponement 'Hugely Disappointing' But Right Step

"We can confirm that a letter terminating current player contracts has been issued today to all involved," An ECB statement said,"This letter is necessary paperwork to legally update and inform players of the situation, which follows a notification last week around the launch of the new competition being moved to 2021. We are working closely with PCA on a number of options for players regarding next year's launch," further stated the letter.

The men's squad for the competition was chosen based on the draft in October 2019, while the process of filling the women's squads was pending completion.