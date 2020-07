Dream11 Team Prediction

ECB vs AAD Emirates D10 Tournament: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips ECB Blues vs Ajman Alubond T10 Match Probable XIs in ICC Academy Ground at 7.30 PM IST July 26:

The ECB vs AAD Dream11 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The tournament will be played between July 24 and August 7. A total of 34 matches will be played in the UAE T10 League with three matches taking place on one day.

TOSS – The toss between ECB Blues vs Ajman Alubond will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time: 5.30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Cricket Ground

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Vritiya Aravind (c)

Batsmen – Chirag Suri (vc), Muhammad Usman, Sapandeep Singh, Syed Haider Shah

All-Rounders – Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Ameer Hamza

Bowlers – Karthik Meiyappan, Mohammad Azhar, Sharif Asadullah

SQUADS

ECB Blues: Muhammad Boota, Vritiya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique, Taimoor Ali, Karthik Meiyappan, Arsalan Javed, Kashif Daud, Ali Naseer, Sultan Ahmad, Matiullah, Adhitya Shetty, Muhammad Ayaz

Ajman Alubond: Abdul Shakoor, Sandy Sandeep, Amjad Gul-Khan, Sapandeep Singh, Hamad Arshad, Zawar Farid, Nasir Aziz, Ameer Hamza, Mohammad Azhar, Sharif Asadullah, Ali Mirza, Anand Kumar, Saqib Manshad, Ali Mirza, Syed-Haider Shah, Safeer Tariq

