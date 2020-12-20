ECB vs ABD Dream11 Tips And Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20

Emirates Cricket Board announced a new league in ECB Blues – the Emirates D20. Six teams will battle it out in the 18-day long tournament, with each day featuring three games. ECB Blues have had a good run in the Emirates D20 tournament, winning five of their seven games. They are second in the points table and will hope to get back to winning ways after a loss against Fujairah. Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the Emirates D20 points table. They are yet to win a game in the tournament and have just two points to their name,,thanks to two matches that were called off.

TOSS: The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 toss between ECB Blues and Abu Dhabi will take place at 2 PM IST – December 21.

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Stadium.

ECB vs ABD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Vriitya Aravind

Batsmen – Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed

All-rounders – M. Bashir, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan, Aryan Lakra (C), J. Siddique

Bowlers – M. Naidoo, Jishnu Vattekkatt Balan, Karthik Meiyappan (VC)

ECB vs ABD Probable Playing XIs

Abu Dhabi: Ben Willgoss (wk), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan (C), Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Mazhar Bashir, Soorya Sathish, Matiullah Khan, Karthik Nagendran, Navalesh Naidoo.

ECB Blues: BVriitya Aravind (wk), CP Rizwan, Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed (C), Ansh Tandon, Ali Shan Sharafu, Zawar Farid, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan.

ECB vs ABD Squads

ECB Blues (ECB): Basil Hameed (C), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Palaniappan Meiyappan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Zahoor Khan, Adhitya Shetty, Ateeq Ur Rehman, M Farazuddin, Junaid Siddique, Zawar Farid.

Abu Dhabi (ABD): Ben Willgoss (wk), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan (C), Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Mazhar Bashir, Soorya Sathish, Matiullah Khan, Karthik Nagendran, Navalesh Naidoo, Jishnu Vattekkatt Balan, Mudassir Hussain, Paresh Katkar, Osama Hassan, Kai Smith.

