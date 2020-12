ECB vs AJM Dream11 Tips And Prediction Emirates D20

ECB Blues vs Ajman Alubond Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ECB vs AJM at ICC Academy, Dubai: Emirates T20 tournament continues with ECB Blues taking the field against Ajman Alubond in the first match of the day. Blues have won seven of their nine matches so far to be placed second in the points table. On the other hand, Alubond have won just one of their nine matches.

ECB Blues vs Ajman Alubond Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20

TOSS: The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 toss between ECB Blues and Ajman Alubond will take place at 2:00 PM IST – December 22.

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

ECB vs AJM My Dream11 Team

Aryan Lakra (captain), Rameez Shahzad (vice-captain), Viritya Aravind, Abdul Shakoor, Asif Khan, Ali Shan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Waheed Ahmed, Sharif Asadullah, Zahoor Khan-I, Karthik Meiyappan

ECB vs AJM Probable Playing XIs

ECB Blues: Vriitya Aravind, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, Waheed Ahmed, Karthik Meiyappan, CP Rizwan, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farazuddin, Sanchit Sharma, Ansh Tandon

Ajman Alubond: Rameez Shahzad, Abdul Shakoor, Asif Khan, Nasir Aziz, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Sheraz Piya, Sharif Asadullah, Zubair Zuhaib, Waqas Ali, Ehtesham Siddiq, Adnan Ul Mulk Nawab

ECB vs AJM Full Squads

ECB Blues: Vriitya Aravind, Ali Shan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Fahad Nawaz, Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan-I, Muhammad Farazuddin, Ateeq ur Rehman, CP Rizwan, Junaid Siddique, Sacnhit Sharma, Adhitya Shetty

Ajman Alubond: Sharif Asadullah, Abdul Shakoor, Anand Kumar, Asif Khan, Amjad Gul, Ali Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Nasir Aziz, Sheraz Piya, Zubair Zuhaib, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Waqas Ali, Hamad Arshad, Adnan ul Mulk Nawab, Rishab Mukherjee, Ehtesham Siddiq

